Ricky Westley Sullivan, 71-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Paul Osborne Jr. officiating. A visitation began at 10:30 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Ricky was born in Brainerd, MN, on June 17, 1950, to Westley and Irene (Brown) Sullivan. He was raised on a farm north of Hillman, and attended Onamia Schools. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan Lance, on July 13, 1968. Together they had three children. Ricky spent most of his life as an over-the-road semi driver, working for various companies. He enjoyed driving all over the U.S., and making a lot of friends along the way. He received many safety awards, and was very proud of them. Ricky had the gift to gab, and could have a long conversation with anyone. Everyone loved him. Ricky enjoyed hunting, camping, and working in his yard. He took pride in having a nice yard. Ricky also enjoyed collecting and talking about his guns, but he enjoyed having a beer and spending time with his family most of all. Ricky was a great husband, brother, son, father and grandfather, who was kind and loving. Everyone loved his personality. He had a great sense of humor, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Ricky was a great man, and will be missed dearly by his wife of 53 years, Susan Sullivan; children, Renay Sullivan, Joey (Sullivan) Edmunds, and Lane Sullivan; sisters, Gail Sullivan (Jim) and Penny Sullivan (Greg); brother, Ritch (Marcia) Burkart; grandchildren, Jesse Newgard, Tabitha Soumalainen, Cody Edmunds, Levi Sullivan, Tanisha Sullivan, Alix Sullivan/Virnig, and Andy Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Bentley Sullivan, James Sullivan, Rylie Sullivan, Ethan Sullivan, Dylan Sullivan, and Elsie Edmunds.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Westley Sullivan; moms, Irene and Joyce; brother, John Jacobson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Herb and Jane Lance; brothers-in-law Smokey Lance and Larry Lance; and son-in-law, Boots Edmunds.
