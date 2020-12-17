Richard Young, age 78 of Foley, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Morrill. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Richard Orris Young was born September 15, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Orris and Bessie (Harris) Young. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1960. He married Faith Scheibel on May 29, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. As a young man, he worked for the Foley veterinarian, training and working with horses. Rich farmed near Ramey and also drove milk truck for the Ramey Creamery for several years. He owned Rich’s Liquor and Food in Buckman and was also Fire Warden for the Ramey and Buckman area. He owned and operated Rich Young Drywall for several years up until his retirement. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and traveling with his wife, Faith. Rich always looked forward to having a cold beer and visiting with friends and family. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. He is survived by his children: Heidi (Joe) Henry of Pierz, Gina (David) Funk of Pierz and Cole (Gail) of Pierz. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kirt Henry, Ricky Henry, Emma (Matt) Fruechte, Troy (Leah) Funk, Tanna (Dustin) Lukasavitz, Lynn Funk, Kayla (Jarrod) Foss, Katie (Kyle) Young, Dylan (Madi) Young, Allie Young; great-grandchildren: Greta, Addy, Kendra, Brielle, Levi and Olivia; and brothers: Alan (Katsy) Young, Foley and Jim (Jean) Young of Pierz. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter; wife, Faith and brother, Jack Young and his wife, Jan.
