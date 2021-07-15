Richard “Rick” Balaski, 58-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home in Little Falls, MN. A celebration of life will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Little Falls VFW in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Rick and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Rick was born on April 5, 1963 in Little Falls, MN to the late Peter and Rosetta (Branchaud) Balaski. He lived his life by the motto “work hard, play hard.” He loved being outdoors and spending time with his best friends. Rick worked in the tree business and on a horse farm for many years. Rick is survived by his brothers, John (Barb) Balaski, Jim (Diane) Balaski, Art (Elta) Balaski; sisters, JoAnn Zimmerman, Barb Balaski, Jeanette (Butch) Zimmerman, Dorothy (Sonny) Otte, Beverly (Gary Karnowski) Balaski, and Dave, whom he thought of as a brother; many nieces, nephews and very special friend, Dean, who he thought of as a son. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Rosetta Balaski; sister, Yvonne and brother-in-law, Jim Zimmerman.
