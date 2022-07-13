Richard "Rich" L. Allord, 77-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will be in Bearhead Cemetery in Pillsbury, MN. A visitation will take place from 10-11 A.M. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church in Swanville, MN. Caring for Rich and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Swanville, MN.
Richard was born on June 21, 1945, in Little Falls, MN to the late Leonard and Mary (Hubner) Allord. He grew up in Belle Prairie Township, later moving to Swanville, MN and graduated from Swanville High School in 1963. Upon graduating, he served in the US Navy until he was honorably discharged on November 12, 1965. Richard was united in marriage to Irene Hedin on July 29, 1967, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. The couple moved to Coon Rapids, MN where Richard worked for Moorhead Machinery & Boiler Co. for 40 years until he retired. After retiring he moved back to the place he loved the most, his up north home in Swanville, MN.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was also an avid outdoorsman that loved to camp, cut wood and was known for his famous tomato juice "liquid gold." Another one of his happy places was his hunting shack in Kelliher, MN where he spent many years deer hunting since he was a young man. Richard's children and grandchildren will forever remember the time he spent with them teaching them to hunt and fish. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Richard is survived by his wife, Irene Allord; children, Jeff (Joelle) Allord of St. Francis, MN, Kim (Scott) Heger of Carmel, IN and Rob Allord of Oak Grove, MN; siblings, Patty Jernigan of Columbus, GA, Ruth Olson of Anoka, MN and Hank Allord of Cushing, MN; grandchildren, Alex (Jessica) Heger, Ryan Allord, Ben Allord and Claire Heger and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Mary Allord.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.