Richard “Rich” J. LeBlanc, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Belle Prairie, MN. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Parish Prayers will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Richard Jake LeBlanc was born on May 19, 1947 in Little Falls, MN to the late Jake and Hildegard (Hoffman) LeBlanc. He grew up on the family farm on Pelkey Lake. He attended country school and then graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1965. Rich served in the military until his honorable discharge in 1966. Rich then began his 32-year career at the Hennepin Paper Mill. He met many lifelong friends and really enjoyed working there. After the mill closed, Rich worked at Larson Boats until retiring. Throughout his years of work, he also raised pigs. Rich was united in marriage to Jeannine “GeGe” Bortke whom he described as “the nicest girl he ever met.” The couple made their home just east of Little Falls where they raised their five children, Steve, Jodi, Randy, Brad, and Justin. Rich cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren whom he loved and treasured dearly. He was very proud of them all. Rich loved GeGe with all of his heart and enjoyed every memory they made together in their 51 years of marriage. Rich enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Deer hunting was his favorite time of year. He also liked camping with his family, birdwatching, collecting cars, woodworking, watching the Minnesota Twins, and gardening. Rich also loved his dogs. He took great pride in painting cars. He was famous for his smokehouse, especially his turkey legs and fish. He was an extraordinary cook. He was a master of conversation and became friends with anyone he met. He will be remembered for his great storytelling and his sense of humor. Rich was a member of the Lone Eagle Auto Club and the Ripley Riders. He loved racing cars when he was younger and never grew out of it. Rich definitely enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Due to his health, Rich became a resident of the Pierz Villa. Rich enjoyed socializing with everyone there, playing bingo, and keeping the workers entertained. Those of you who were blessed enough to know him will always carry a little part of him around in your hearts. Rich is survived by his wife of 51 years, GeGe of Little Falls, MN; children, Steve LeBlanc (Jenny Gall) of Little Falls, MN, Jodi (John) Winzenburg of Pierz, MN, Randy (Jessie) LeBlanc of Little Falls, MN, Brad (Karin) LeBlanc of Little Falls, MN, and Justin (Mary) LeBlanc of Pierz, MN; grandchildren, Leah and Lexi LeBlanc (Steve), Leevi Leibold, Brett, Ava, Gavin and Aiden Winzenburg (Jodi), Addie, Bryce, Braden, and Whitney LeBlanc (Randy), baby LeBlanc (Brad), Katie, Jacob, Kari, Macey, Trista, Trevor, and Kelsey LeBlanc (Justin); sister, Jo Ann (Rich) Goenner of Clear Lake, MN; brothers, Roger (Rosie) LeBlanc of Little Falls, MN and Mike (Julie) LeBlanc of Little Falls, MN and sister-in-law, Ellen LeBlanc of Little Falls, MN. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Hildegard; infant sister, Teresa; brother, DeWayne; mother-in-law, Mary Bortke and father-in-law, Casper Bortke.
