Richard Posch, a retired BNSF Machinist, life-long resident of Bowlus, MN, died unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital on December 27, 2020, at the age of 68. Richard passed away with his children by his side. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN, at 11 a.m. with Father Roger Klassen officiating. Burial will be at the St. Stanislaus parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, at the church in Bowlus. In lieu of flowers or donations please extend those offerings to something you are passionate about. Richard was born on August 15, 1952 to the late George & MaryAnn (Euteneuer) Posch. He graduated from Holdingford High School and went on into the Army. In 1978, he married the late Nancy (Booth) Posch. Richard was very committed to the Bowlus American Legion and he enjoyed many wood projects, butchering, hunting, fishing, music festivals and time with his friends and family. A favorite quote of Dick’s when asked a question was “I forget to remember!” He sure will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his three children, Keith Posch Bowlus, MN, Chris (Jessie) Posch of Champlin, MN, Nikki Zellner of Bowlus, MN; along with “Grandpa’s Squadrons”, Keegan, Kianna, Zoie, MacKenzie, Carson, Bryce, & Brooke. Brothers and sisters, Kathy (Richard) Knorr Minnetonka, MN, Janie (Bert) Schlangen of Bowlus, MN, Bob (Cathy) Posch of St. Joseph, MN, Terry (Lisa) Posch of Winstead, MN, Brian Posch of St. Joseph, MN and many, nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, George & MaryAnn Posch, the late Nancy Posch, and brother, George Posch, Jr.
