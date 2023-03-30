Richard, age 82 of Spring Lake Park, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on April 5, 1940, in Pierz, MN to Joseph and Katherine (Priglmeier) Huver. He met the love of his life, Bernell Welle and married her on May 1, 1961 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. They were married for 62 years. Richard and Bernell moved to Spring Lake Park, MN to raise their family and where they still currently reside. Richard drove truck for over 30 years with McLean Trucking, Wyatt, and Cemstone.
In retirement, he enjoyed hobby farming, hunting, and his land up north. He had a green thumb and generously shared from his abundant gardens. He loved his wife, children, and grand children, talking politics, emailing with family, banana creme pie, a cup of coffee, and was happiest when he could do anything outside.
Richard is survived by his wife, Bernell; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Colberg; sons, Kurt (Nadine) Huver, Troy (Jacki) Huver, Kevin (Nikki) Huver; grandchildren, Abby (Jake) Skorczewski, Sarah Colberg (Derek), Courtney Johnson, Allison, Brett, Keith, Tracey, Kelsey, Jacob, Matthew, and Andrew Huver; one great grandson, Noah Skorczewski; brother, Joseph (Sharon) Huver, of Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Katherine; brothers, John and Frank; sisters, Ann Block, Florence Britz, Lorraine Britz, and Evelyn Block.
Memorial Service held at Church of Saint Timothy in Blaine, MN on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11am with a one hour visitation prior.
