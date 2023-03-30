Richard, age 82 of Spring Lake Park, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on April 5, 1940, in Pierz, MN to Joseph and Katherine (Priglmeier) Huver. He met the love of his life, Bernell Welle and married her on May 1, 1961 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. They were married for 62 years. Richard and Bernell moved to Spring Lake Park, MN to raise their family and where they still currently reside. Richard drove truck for over 30 years with McLean Trucking, Wyatt, and Cemstone.

