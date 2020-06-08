Richard L. Strassburg, age 64 of Burtrum, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota. Public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Burtrum. A funeral service open to the public will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8 at Faith Community Church in Burtrum with Pastor Terry Wardlaw officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle following the service. Richard was born May 14, 1956 in Zumbrota, Minnesota to parents Lloyd and Dorothy (Wildman) Strassburg. He lived most of his life in Burtrum. Richard worked in a variety of jobs before finding what he enjoyed most, driving truck. He really was a jack of all trades and the hardest working man that we knew. In 1977, he married the love of his life, Debbie Rosenow. Together they had four children, Emmet, Shawn, Kimberly, and Kaila. He loved all of his grandkids and there isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. Richard enjoyed spending time with all of his family, camping, mowing lawn, and sitting in his chair at the dining room table drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes, and eating Reese’s peanut butter cups. Richard passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, driving truck. Survivors include his wife, Debbie of Burtrum; children, Emmet (Jess) of Sauk Rapids, Shawn (Heather) of Long Prairie, and Kaila (Kodeiy) of Cushing; grandchildren, Justin, Shelby, Rosalie, Colin, Alyssa, Chantel, Hailey, Tianna, Kieara, Natalya, Daisie Jean, Tim, and Taylin; parents, Lloyd and Dorothy; siblings, Ray (Margie), Randy (Bonita), Deb (Barney), and Ron. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly. Serving as casket bearers will be Josh Marty, Kodeiy Lind, Vance Johnson, Barney Van Havermaet, Seth Strassburg, and Kenny Macho. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
