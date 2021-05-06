Richard J. Nagler, 41-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away May 1, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Richard Nagler was born on March 13, 1980, to Gary Nagler and Viola Hanson in Little Falls, MN. He attended Little Falls Community Schools. Richard loved to watch TV and to listen to music. He also could be found going on walks and enjoyed when it either rained or snowed. Richard also loved spending time with his mom, brother, and his cat, Snow Ball. His favorite color was blue. Richard will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Richard is survived by his mother, Viola Hanson; step-father, Edward Taylor; brother, Curtis (Lynsey) Hanson; nieces, Hailey and Rayna; nephew, Colton; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Nagler; grandpas and grandmas, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
