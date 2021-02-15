Richard Roy Herbst was born March 20, 1936 in Glendorado Township, Benton County, MN to Roy and Loretta (Jaeckels) Herbst. The oldest of 10 children, he attended school through the 8th grade and then helped run the family dairy farm. Richard’s sister, Lenore, introduced him to Maurine Johnson in 1956. By their second date, he knew he was going to marry her. They were married on June 1, 1957, at St John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Simply stated, he adored her for the rest of his life. They settled in the Foreston area in 1962 where they lived and dairy farmed and together proudly raised 11 children. He worked several jobs in his early years, working at the paper mill in Sartell, construction work, and owning and operating his own milk can routes. More than any other work he did, Richard loved being a farmer, milking his dairy cows, working the land, and raising cattle. He ran his dairy operation until 2002 when the family farm, Autumn Acres, was sold. He continued to crop farm (hay) until he was 80 years old and would often say that he felt like he was 20 years old when he was driving his tractors. He found incredible joy in talking about, looking at, and buying tractors, especially the first tractor he ever owned, his 1936 “B” John Deere. Despite the groans from his children, he never passed an implement dealership that he didn’t drive through looking at farm equipment. As an active and long-standing member of the St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Parish in Foreston, Richard served in many roles, including pastoral council member, usher and perpetual adoration adorer. He especially enjoyed leading the rosary before Mass, organizing and serving the Lenten fish frys, and talking to everyone after Mass. Richard was also an active 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Marty Councils 3603 and 11856. He served in many capacities, including Grand Knight, membership recruiter, 4th Degree Honor Guard, passing out buckets of Tootsie Rolls for Down’s Syndrome Awareness Month, and driving the KofC float and tossing candy in local parades. Richard was engaged in many community organizations over the years, including the Benton Communications Company, formerly the Benton Cooperative Telephone Company, where he served as director for 40 years from 1979 to 2019. He was also active with the Mille Lacs County Soil and Water Conservation Service, the Mille Lacs County American Dairy Association and the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. After he retired from farming, he and Maurine delivered Meals on Wheels for many years in the Milaca and Foreston community. In winter months, you could find Richard doing one of his favorite pastimes: attending wrestling matches. Starting as a parent, then as a grandpa and great-grandpa and ultimately as a booster club member and town super fan, he loved supporting all wrestlers from the little beginners to the varsity and JV wrestlers in the Milaca wrestling program. After a life well lived, Richard passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the age of 84 years, 10 months and 23 days at home along the Rum River in Milaca, surrounded by his large, loving and loud family who collectively cared for him with assistance from CentraCare Hospice. Richard will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 63 years, Maurine; his children, Barbara (Jeffrey) Jacobson of Milaca, Paul Herbst (Sheryl) of Foreston, Daniel (Lorie) Herbst of Princeton, Karen (Albin) Swenson of Milaca, Mark (Carrie) Herbst of Foreston, Mary Stanley of St Louis Park, Lowell (Michele) Herbst of Foreston, Dale (Nancy) Herbst of Foley, Norman Herbst of Foreston, Nancy (Alan) Frerich of Foreston and Colleen (Steven) Kasella of Morrill; 26 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren (and counting); his siblings, Jimmy Herbst, Jeanette Rahm, Janice (Bill) Spiczka, LeRoy (Cathy) Herbst, David (Catherine “Kitty”) Herbst, Ronnie (Marie) Herbst and Duane (Bette) Herbst; his brother-in-law Valentine “Mac” Udermann; and also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth “Betty” and Albert Janson, sister Lenore Udermann, sister-in-law Jane Herbst, brother-in-law Denis Rahm, and granddaughters Rebecca Jacobson and Elli Kasella. Richard devoted his life to his family, to his church, and to helping others. He will be remembered for his kind and loving nature, his friendship, and his willingness to do anything for others. Public visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Louis Catholic Church, followed by burial at the parish cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Four Pillars of Faith Area Catholic Community Facebook page.
