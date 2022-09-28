Richard "Dick" Verley, Jr., 82-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with Pastor David Johnson officiating. A private family burial will take place at Camp Ripley following the funeral service. Public visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and an hour before the funeral Monday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Richard "Dick" Kief Verley Jr. of Royalton, MN was born at home in Little Falls, MN on May 2, 1940 to Richard Sr. and Lida (Ritchie) Verley. He was the oldest son and fourth of six. He grew up in Little Falls and started driving semi when he was 15, spending most his time at the sales barn. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1958 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on January 7, 1959, proudly serving until being called back to Minnesota. He met his love, Elizabeth Bernice Ritchie, while they both served in the USMC stationed at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, CA. They married on March 25, 1961, shortly before he returned to Minnesota to work with his father at Verley Truckline. In 1970, he purchased his own semi and trucked until 1981, when injury prevented him from continuing. In their 61+ years of marriage, Richard and Elizabeth raised their five children on a farm 5 miles north of Royalton. His greatest enjoyments in life were when he was surrounded by his family, traveling, and had a good loaf of bread. Dick was a member of Valhalla Marine Corp League in St. Cloud, MN.
Richard is survived by the true love of his life, Elizabeth; their children, Ronald, Michael, Kathryn (Bob), Dave (Jamie), and Cindy; siblings, Terry (Janet) Verley and Marcia (Joe) Paquin; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Allysha, Kali, Mackenzie, Baily, Colin, Camden, Christian, Jordan, Gabrielle, and Anthony; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Michael Adam Verley, Jr. and Jeremy Charles Gohl; his parents; and three sisters, Delores, Margaret (Mickey) and Betty.
