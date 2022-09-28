Richard "Dick" Verley, Jr., 82-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with Pastor David Johnson officiating. A private family burial will take place at Camp Ripley following the funeral service. Public visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and an hour before the funeral Monday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

