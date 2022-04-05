Funeral Services held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey with Pastor Edward Clemens officiating for Richard "Dick" R. Leyk, age 85, who passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church in Ramey. Prayer service held at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Richard was born on November 23, 1936 in St. Cloud to Henry A. and Olga (Studenski) Leyk. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1954 and worked for his parents at Leyk's Station. For a number of years, he worked for BNSF Railroad. Dick married RoseAnn Pietrzak on April 27, 1962 in Sauk Rapids and in 1964 the couple bought Leyk's Station. Dick was very hardworking and an excellent handyman. His work was very important to him. In 1976, he and Rosie installed 12 horseshoe courts for the area pitchers to enjoy. Throughout the years, the couple sponsored countless bowling, softball and horseshoe pitching teams and stock cars. When he wasn't running the family business, it was guaranteed that Dick and Rosie were out enjoying snowmobile rides in the winter and riding motorcycle in the summer. Leyk's Station was sold in 2005 and he and Rosie moved to Morrison County.
Dick loved being active in his community. He was very generous, caring and a good Christian man of integrity. Dick had a strong faith and served his church community by fixing various things around the church and mowing the church lawn. He liked feeding the birds, being around his pets, spending time with family and friends, and plowing snow.
Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosie of Royalton; sister-in-law, Jean Leyk of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin "Sam" Leyk; sister, LaVerne (Ray) Glenn; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Pietrzak and Roger Vizenor.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to CentraCare for the loving care that was given to Dick, especially Dr. Paul and Nurse Mya.
