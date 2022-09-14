Richard "Dick" F. Meyer

Richard "Dick" Meyer, 82 years old of Zimmerman, MN, passed away Monday September 5, 2022 at Guardian Angels Elk River, MN.

Mass of Christian burial held at 11:00am on September 16, 2022 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN with Father Kevin Anderson Officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will take place later.

