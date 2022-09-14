Richard "Dick" F. Meyer

Richard "Dick" Meyer, 82 years old of Zimmerman, MN, passed away Monday September 5, 2022 at Guardian Angels Elk River, MN.
Mass of Christian burial held at 11:00am on September 16, 2022 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN with Father Kevin Anderson Officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will take place later.
Dick was born July 6, 1940 in Granite Township, MN to Joseph and LaVina Meyer. He was united into marriage to Delores Wacker on October 23, 1961 in Hillman, MN and together they raised three children. He worked for the Lastrup Creamery before moving to the Twin Cities to pursue a career as a block layer - employed by Fisher & Theisen Construction and Holmes Construction.
Together Dick and Delores made their home in Zimmerman, MN where they enjoyed farming, fishing, camping, hunting and 4 wheeling. He also enjoyed spending time with family - especially his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dick is survived of wife of 60 years, Delores; son, Steve Meyer (Tina) of Pierz, MN; daughters, Deanna Earl (Tom) and Kelly Price (Doug) both of Zimmerman, MN; siblings, Romaine Seppelt of Hillman, MN, Harley Meyer (Lori) of Stacy, MN, and sister-in-law Deb Meyer-Myrum of Pierz, MN; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Meyer and brother-in-law, Lester Seppelt.
