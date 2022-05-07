Richard "Dick" Duane Dykhoff

Richard "Dick" Dykhoff was born on July 4, 1946, in Wadena, Minnesota to Hank and Gertrude (Geiser) Dykhoff. He was one of nine children and attended country school. He graduated from Wadena High School before serving in the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Richard was united in marriage to Judith "Judy" Becker on May 10, 1969, and they made their home in Little Falls, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Dick worked for MN Power as a lineman until his retirement in 1996 to make a "career change" of raising pheasants and deer.
Dick and Judy moved back to the New York Mills area in 2001 and later built a home on Big Pine Lake in Perham where he resided until his passing.
Dick had many hobbies that he refused to fail at but was often heard saying, "Good Enough." He had an abundance of energy. He loved his land near Bluffton, Minnesota that he used for enjoying nature, and you would often see him buzzing around in his little white pickup.
He loved watching his grandkids' sporting events as well as his great nephews playing baseball. He had a passion for bees, purple martins, wildflowers, hunting, fishing, growing tomatoes, and playing cards with his Monday Pinochle Poker group.
Dick enjoyed baseball and softball; he played his last game at the age of 70 by hitting two homeruns. His greatest accomplishment in life was his children and his "magnificent seven" grandchildren.
Dick passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and children.
Preceding Dick in death are his parents Hank and Gertrude Dykhoff, father-in-law Lawrence Becker and brother Ken Dykhoff.
He is survived by his wife Judy; children Brian (Nancy) Dykhoff of Pelican Rapids, MN, Shannon (Troy) Bjorge of Little Falls, MN, and Rachel (Tom) Knooihuizen of Independence, MN; his "magnificent seven" Nolan, Max, Ella, Grace, Philip, Gabby, and Reese; his siblings Gordon Dykhoff, Don Dykhoff, Butch Dykhoff, Brad Dykhoff, Dot Morton, Pats Anderson, and Joan Holweg; mother-in-law Nancy Becker; and his other family the Becker Clan as well as a host of family and friends.
One of his famous quotes was "Gotta Go!" We know that he has gone to heaven.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.