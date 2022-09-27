Richard "Dick" Dalquist, 90-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at A Daughter's Love Assisted Living in Staples, MN.
Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, MN with Rev. Chris Mathiason officiating. Burial in the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, MN. Caring for Richard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Richard "Dick" Dalquist was born on the family farm in Randall, MN on March 26, 1932 to the late Carl and Elvera (Hoffstedt) Dalquist. Richard graduated from Little Falls High School in 1950, where he was active in FFA, serving as Chapter President, when attended the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, MO and received the Degree of State Farmer certification in 1949. He attended Dunwoody Institute and graduated in 1952, he then enlisted and served two years in the Army. Richard was united in marriage to Delores Getz on May 20, 1956 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. They made their home in Randall, MN, where Richard worked as a mechanic for a couple of local garages until he built his own garage, Dick's Garage. Richard served as the Mayor of Randall from 1964 to 1968. He operated Dick's Garage until he took over the family farm and began doing what he loved, farming. Richard raised black angus beef cattle until he was forced to retire at the age of 86. He remained on the farm until May, 2022 when he then moved to A Daughter's Love Senior Care Facility in Staples, MN. In addition to farming, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and Sunday drives any day of the week.
Richard is survived by his wife, Delores Dalquist of Randall, MN; two sons, Duane (Colleen) and Dennis (Beth Burns) both of Randall, MN; five grandchildren, Kyle (Laura) Dalquist, Grant (Collette) Dalquist, Tanya Dalquist (Steve Austin), Steve Dalquist and Thomas Dalquist; four great-grandchildren, William and Lane Dalquist and Grace and Olvia Dalquist.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elevra Dalquist; brother, Kenneth Dalquist; sister-in-law, Viola Dalquist-Westerman and granddaughter, Erika Dalquist.
