Richard "Dick" Dalquist, 90-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at A Daughter's Love Assisted Living in Staples, MN.

Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, MN with Rev. Chris Mathiason officiating. Burial in the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, MN. Caring for Richard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

