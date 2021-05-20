Richard D. Mix, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Little Falls Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall, MN at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joe Crosswhite officiating. A visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, before the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. Caring for Richard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Richard Donald Mix was born on October 13, 1933 in Haven Township to the late William and Florence (McIver) Mix. He was united in marriage to Christina on September 10, 1966 at the Free Methodist Church in Little Falls, MN. Together they farmed in Randall, MN on their farm Boulder Flats. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall, MN. Richard farmed for the majority of his life as well as drove school bus for Strack’s Bus Company in Randall, MN. In his free time, he enjoyed restoring his old John Deere tractors and attending auctions in the area. Richard is survived by sister-in-law, Gert Maly of Duluth, MN; brother-in-law, Paul (Ruth) Norberg of Pierz, MN; nieces and nephews, Russell Norberg, Robyn Galbreath, Mark Galbreath, Shelby Galbreath, Alex Norberg and special friend, Jeremy Girtz. Richard was preceded in death by wife, Christina Mix and parents, William and Florence Mix.
