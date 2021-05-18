Richard Clayton Berguson, 95, passed away May 12, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living Lester Park in Duluth, Minnesota. Dementia took his memory, but not his presence in the moment. His motto in playing tennis was to play “with a little style and grace.” In his last years, he reflected that this motto worked well in life too. Richard was born March 6, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Linda (Siverson) and Evan Berguson. He grew up in Minneapolis. He attended St. Lawrence University in New York where he met his future wife, Virginia; they were married in 1948. After graduation from St. Lawrence, Richard completed dental school at the University of Minnesota. He served in the Navy during the Korean War, providing dental care to sailors on the troop ship, the USS Chilton. Richard worked as a dentist in Little Falls, Minnesota from the mid-1950s until his retirement in 1988. He and his wife Virginia raised their five children in Little Falls. Richard was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Little Falls, serving as a member of the vestry, a lay reader of the lessons and member of the choir. He was an avid tennis player, walker and bird carver and enjoyed golf, skiing, hunting, fishing and playing bridge with Little Falls friends. One of his favorite summer activities was taking family up the river for boating and swimming. His family is grateful that he shared with us his love of outdoor activities, his sense of humor and his love of family. He will be greatly missed. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, Linda and Evan, and his brothers Howard and Douglas. He is survived by his children Steve (Jan) Berguson, Duluth, Claudia Berguson, Duluth, Bill (Steph) Berguson, Duluth, Anne (Mark) Boldt, Maple Grove and Susan (Pat) O’Brien, Duluth, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Diamond Willow Lester Park and Essentia Hospice for their care and support. A private burial service for Richard will be held at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Duluth. A celebration of life service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Duluth will be held at a later date.
