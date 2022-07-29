Richard Burton Honstrom

Richard "Rick" Honstrom, age 86, of Mora, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 26, 2022.

On March 7, 1936, Rick was born in Randall, MN, the son of Burton and Helen Honstrom. He spent the majority of his childhood years living in Little Falls, MN where he was lovingly remembered for teasing his two sisters, Elizabeth and Bev.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.