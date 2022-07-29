Richard Burton Honstrom

Richard "Rick" Honstrom, age 86, of Mora, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 26, 2022.
On March 7, 1936, Rick was born in Randall, MN, the son of Burton and Helen Honstrom. He spent the majority of his childhood years living in Little Falls, MN where he was lovingly remembered for teasing his two sisters, Elizabeth and Bev.
In 1953, Rick enlisted in the army. He served most of his time in Korea before he was honorably discharged in 1956. Rick then became a life member of the VFW in Little Falls. In 1959, he met the love of his life, Marilyn. Rick married Marilyn, of McGarth, MN on December 31, 1960 in Des Moines, IA. In 1970, Richard and Marilyn settled down in Mora, MN to raise their four boys. Rick's fondest memories of the boys' childhood was the times that he took them hunting and fishing.
Rick loved spending time outdoors, working on projects and showing up unexpectedly just to say "hello." He will be remembered by many for his witty sense of humor, ability to tell stories and his hearty appetite for sweet treats.
Rick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn (2014) and his parents, Burton and Helen Honstrom.
Rick is survived by his four children Robert (Jacquie) of McGrath, Kevin of Mora, Todd (Teresa) of Foley and Thomas (Michelle) of Mora; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Bev Lier of Iowa.
Per Rick's request, a private visitation was held for immediate family and a private burial will take place at a later time in Fort Ripley.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.