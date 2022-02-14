Richard Blade, age 77, loving husband and father, passed away in the evening hours of the 11th of February, 2022 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with interstitial lung disease and cancer.
Richard was born in 1943 in Detroit, Mich., and grew up in Detroit where he met his future wife of 56 years, Mary Ann. They met in high school and we inseparable for more than 60 years.
Rick and Mary Ann raised four children starting in New Mexico where he was stationed in the Air Force and deployed to Vietnam. After separating from military service, Richard went home to Detroit with his wife, Mary Ann, and his first-born son where they had their second and third sons.
Pursuing a master's degree in Psychology brought Rick's family to River Falls, Wis., where his last child and only daughter was born. After graduating, the family settled down in Little Falls, Minn., where the children all graduated from high school. As his children grew up, Rick was able to spend a lot of time with them—especially in the summer—as he was a school psychologist for 37 years in central Minnesota where he also was a leading national expert in ADD and partnered in multiple studies and publications with the University of Minnesota.
As his children graduated high school and went to college, Rick and Mary Ann moved to Plymouth, Minn., where they have had a loving home for 29 years.
Richard was a loving father who thoroughly enjoyed his family and all the activities that went along with that—including coaching his son in hockey, encouraging all his children (and grandchildren) in sports and whatever their interests were. He always provided sage, sound advice and was a calm sounding board for any and all family members. He was especially interested in collecting and consistently shared his expertise and advice to family and friends alike.
His love for family especially shone through during the holidays and sporting events that involved his family's favorite teams. It was not unusual to see the entire family together on a Saturday afternoon watching "the game" together. He also loved to travel—with their trips to Greece highlighting he and Mary Ann's traveling experiences.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; three sons, Jeff (Evelyn) of Maple Grove, Minn., Matt (Stephanie) of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Chris (Angela) of Prior Lake, Minn.; his daughter, Sara (John) of Minot, N.D.; six grandchildren, Richard, Robert, Morgan, Maddison, John Jr., and Mackenzie; as well as his sister, Joan.
As was said more than once, "he was the coolest Dad (and Grandpa) ever" and the "nicest man I ever met." His wisdom, thoughtfulness and caring will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial held at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus in Medina on Friday, February 18th.
