Richard Atkinson, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls from 4 -8 p.m., with Parish Prayers at 7 p.m., and from 8:30-10 a.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel.

