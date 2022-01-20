Rhonda Zilka, age 55, of Randall passed away on January 18, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. Fr. Jimmy Joseph will officiate and burial will take place at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the start of service at the church. Due to new covid restrictions, masks will be required.
Rhonda was born on September 16, 1966 to Helen (Block) and Raymond Guck, Sr. on the family farm in Randall. At age 16, she met the love of her life and future husband, Dan Zilka. The couple married on August 18, 1986 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. Together they raised four children. Rhonda worked as a beautician for many years before she was unable to continue working.
Rhonda loved to decorate, every holiday was an opportunity to share the spirit of the season both inside and outside her home. She enjoyed being outside, whether she was fishing, deer hunting or tending to her gardens. Rhonda also loved animals, her 5 cats, and her many chickens and turkeys. More than anything else, Rhonda loved and treasured her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 35 years, Dan; sons, Chase (Rebekah), Andrew (Megan), Derrick; daughter, Danielle; granddaughter, Emily; mother, Helen (Guck) Hines; siblings, Raymond Guck, Roxanne (Dennis) Amos; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by father, Raymond, Sr. and stepfather, Vernon Hines.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Rhonda. 320-632-4393
