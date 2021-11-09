Rev. Harvey Milo Johnson

Harvey Milo Johnson was born on November 17, 1925 at his farm home in Swanville Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Victor Johnson (deceased) and Eunice Batdorf Johnson (deceased). He had one brother Dewey Johnson (deceased). He married June L. Danielson (deceased) on June 15, 1946.
Harvey was raised on a turkey farm outside of Upsala, Minnesota. He loved to fish and eat fish - particularly walleye. A 1942 graduate of Upsala High School, Harvey attended Augsburg College where he received a bachelor's degree in 1950. He studied at Augustana Theological Seminary in Rock Island, Illinois. During college and seminary, Harvey worked full time in hospitals and factories to support a young family. He served an internship as Pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Donaldson, Indiana. Harvey was ordained into the Augustana Lutheran Church Ministerium at St. Paul, Minnesota on June 19, 1955.
Harvey served as Pastor of First Lutheran, Kirkland, Illinois from 1955 to 1961. He was Pastor of Trinity Lutheran, Canton, Illinois from 1961 to 1969. He was Pastor of Tabor Lutheran, Rockford, Illinois from 1969 to 1991. Harvey retired in July of 1991 and moved to Mendota Heights, Minnesota. During retirement, he served as Interim Pastor at Zion Lutheran, Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Harvey continued as part-time pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran, St. Paul, Minnesota from 1993 to 2002. Harvey and June later moved to Manassas, Virginia and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He was easily recognized around town by his red Minnesota Twins jacket and Greek fisherman's cap.
Harvey is survived by two sons, Randall (Candace Lovely) Johnson and Mark (Elsa) Johnson; two daughters, Rebecca Burge and Stephanie Johnson; three granddaughters, Marika (Alan) Gray, Valerie (Josh) Peay, and Shannon (Aaron) Hill; great granddaughter Sofia Peay; great grandson Alden Milo Gray; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service and burial will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 155 Walnut Avenue, Upsala Minnesota 56384 on November 17, 2021. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the 1pm service.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, South Carolina and Williams-Dingmann of Long Prairie, Minnesota are assisting the family.
