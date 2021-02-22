Renee Welinski, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. A Christian Mothers Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Please wear a mask and abide by Covid restrictions. Renee Doris Kollodge was born to the late Peter and Frances (Schibilla) Kollodge on May 16, 1933 in Bowlus, MN. She grew up in the rural Elmdale area where she attended country school. She enjoyed and excelled at playing piano, accordion and organ. Renee graduated from St. Francis High School in 1950. She attended the St. Cloud Vocational School for Chiropractic Studies. She met her future husband, Edward, playing in the Pete Kollodge band, Starlites Orchestra and the Honey Bees. Renee and Ed where united in marriage on June 4, 1951 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN. Renee and Ed played in the Ed-Renee Band which later became the Country Pride Band. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Renee worked for the following businesses: Hammerbeck’s Nursery, Loretta’s dress shop and St. Gabriel’s Hospital. Renee enjoyed taking in sunsets no matter if it was on a sandy beach or a stream in Yosemite National Park. She loved music and her family dearly! She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Christian Women. Renee is survived by her children, Marvin (Theresa) Welinski of Plymouth, MN, Benet Welinski of Minnetonka, MN, Sharon Welinski of Zimmerman, MN, LeaAnn (Mike) Witthuhn of Little Falls, MN; sister, Cleo Bieniek of Little Falls; grandchildren, Christina (Adam) Fiereck of Rogers, MN, Joshua (Tes) Schwab of Little Falls, MN, Michelle (Ryan) Seiler of Plymouth, MN, Jason Schwab of Little Falls, MN, Jordan Welinski of Little Falls, MN, Shannon Welinski of Plymouth, MN; great-grandchildren, Halle, Logan, Samuel, Kora, Ashlynn, Braden and Cailey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward and brothers, Clarence and Roland Kollodge. Arrangements for Renee are with Emblom Brenny in Little Falls, (320) 632-4393.
