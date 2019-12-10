Regina R. Grittner, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Royalton, MN, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Regina was born to Frank and Barbara Kapsner and raised with six brothers and five sisters on the family farm. It was a busy household, where faith and family was most important. Regina was raised with small means and carried that on throughout her lifetime. Regina attended school through the eighth grade, which she surely enjoyed. At a very young age, she began working at the Zenner’s Store in Buckman, walking to and from home, often in the dark of night. Regina loved music and was a member of the church choir in Buckman. Regina worked in the cities for a family as a nanny. With the money she saved, she along with her sister Peggy traveled to California to see their sister Irma’s first baby, Allen. She remained in California, working in a candy store. She returned later to Minnesota to be a bridesmaid for her sister Peggy’s wedding. From there she lived in Little Falls with her friend Kally Pohlkamp, where they both worked as seamstresses for Munsingwear. She met Leo Grittner, a friend of her brothers at a local barn dance where he “took a shine” to her. They were married on a hot July summer day soon after. Their life together began in the town of Pierz. Leo’s dream was to be a farmer. They started farming, renting west of Buckman. They later bought the home farm east of Little Rock. She managed many farm responsibilities starting with horse and plow. She was able to drive and use any tractors and trucks (with Leo’s voice in her ears) to get the job done. This included managing the finances along with planting, milking cow’s, raising calves, chickens and pigs. She worked often on her own while Leo was busy working off the farm milling feed for farmers on their farm-sites. While managing the farm, Leo and Regina had ten children. These four boys and six girls came in handy as extra farm hands. She raised multiple gardens and many vegetables, which fed the family well. She was an avid cook, baker, canner and seamstress. She was able to sew any type of clothes-starting with hand-sewing outfits for her first-born Judy. Her sewing skills progressed through the years, sewing for all children and grandchildren. She later moved her sewing skills into quilting. She was well known for her hand-stitching and quilting skills. It was difficult for Regina to lose Leo while in her early sixties. But she managed to have a full “second-life” which allowed her to travel and enjoy her multiple children and grandchildren. She was an avid Minnesota Twins baseball fan and rarely missed a game. She loved a good card game, teaching grandchildren all the necessary skills to win! At age 90, she finally retired, moving to Riverside Assisted Living. There she filled her time embroidering dishtowels for all family members. She made great friends and enjoyed socializing with staff and residents with card games, bingo and other events. In April of 2019, she moved to St. Otto’s Care Center. She was happy to participate in their onsite masses and many activities. The staff at St. Otto’s were so special to her, giving her the best care and comfort possible. Regina was very creative. She was never poor in her means, just rich in her talents. No one was ever more determined to get the job done, whatever task lay before her hands. She was FIERCELY independent, to the end of her days. Her children and grandchildren have all learned so much from Regina. Her wit and wisdom continued on through to her last moments on earth. She will forever be missed and cherished, never to be replaced. Survived by her children Judy (Robert) Butkowski, Ron (Karen) Grittner, Jan (Kevin) Hemsing, Roger (Debra) Grittner, Janell (Michael) Prozinski, Jeannie (Kurt) Stelten, Joan (Kevin) Silbernick, Paul Grittner, Julaine (Jim) Rothleutner, John (Debra) Grittner; 17 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren; sister Rosetta Weber; sisters-in-law Lorraine Polhkamp and Elaine Grittner. Preceded in death by husband Leo Grittner; grandson Shawn Grittner; great-granddaughter Tressa Lorraine Woitalla; brothers Alphonse (Gertie) Kapsner, Victor (Myrtle) Kapsner, Gilbert (Florence) Kapsner, Urban (Kally) Kapsner, Leander (Marcella) Kapsner, Oliver (Ceil) Kapsner; sisters Irma Terwey, Sr. Mary Cecelia Kapsner OSB, Peggy (Freddie) Block and Anna (Vic) Poser; in-laws Leo Weber, Reinhard (Clara) Grittner, Henry Grittner, Edward Grittner, Christine Grittner, Evelyn (Wes) Spence, Leonard Pohlkamp Sr.
