Rebecca "Beckie" R. Ottman, age 70 of Avon, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after an eighteen-month battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial service to celebrate her life held at noon on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Inurnment following at Faith Lutheran Columbarium. Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Beckie was born on August 5, 1951 in Little Falls to Ray and Diddie (Brastad) Hines. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1969. She attended UMD and SCSU. Beckie married Roger Ottman on May 10, 1975 in Little Falls. They resided in Arizona for one year before returning to Central MN. They settled in the Avon area in 1976. Beckie was employed at Dayton's and co-owned and operated Ottman Photography with Roger from 1974 to 2004. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church serving in various roles.
Beckie's love of family was definitely her top priority. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, sister, daughter, mother, and grandmother who especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her family and spending time at the lake cabin, Beckie's other passions included quilting, sewing, and gardening; all of which she excelled at. To say that Beckie was strong-willed would be an understatement.
She is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Roger; children, Josh (Nicole) of Rice, Alexandre "Ali" (Joe) Kieffer of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Emily and Alex Ottman; mother, Diddie Hines of Little Falls; brothers, Roger (Ruth) Hines of Waseca, Gary (Kathy) Hines of St. Cloud, Tim (Jean) Hines of Avon; sister-in-law, Linda "Cloud" Ottman of Hackensack; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Beckie was preceded in death by her father, Ray in 1982; and nephew, Matthew Hines in 2010.
A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice, Mayo Clinic-Northfield Cancer Care Center, and to the many family and friends for their loving care.
