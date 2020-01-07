Rebecca Caspers, 39-year-old resident of Pierz, formerly of Duluth, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN after a diagnoses of breast cancer, with her family by her side. A private family service will be held at a later date. Rebecca Ellen Caspers was born on December 1, 1980 in Little Falls to Richard and Nancy (Cluka) Caspers. She attended Royalton schools and graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 1999. She attended Central Lakes College where she received her Associates of Arts Degree. Becky attended St. Cloud State University and received her Bachelor of Science degree Suma Cum Laude. She moved to Duluth, MN where she attended St. Scholastica and received her master’s degree in social work. Becky worked for 17 years throughout Central Minnesota as a CNA. She also worked for the State of Minnesota in Brainerd, MN as a social worker. She moved to Duluth and worked for Essentia Health for two plus years. Becky enjoyed outdoor activities, camping, hiking, beach glass picking on the North Shore, photography, cooking, traveling and hanging out with friends and family. She was a member of the following organizations: Minnesota Social Services Association, Minnesota Ambassador of Minnesota Great Escape Adventure, volunteered with the Young Survival Coalition and the Circle of Hope in Duluth. Becky will be remembered for always putting others before herself, her humble ways and always being there for others. Forever remembering her will be her parents, Rich and Nancy Caspers of Pierz; brothers, Steve (Rachel) Caspers of Clearwater, Michael (Janelle) Kelly of St. Paul; nieces and nephews, Courtney, Michael and Brenna Caspers of Clearwater, Will, John and Carolyn Kelly of St. Paul; special friend, Kim Tessmer of Pillager and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George and Elaine Cluka and paternal grandparents Roman and Helen Caspers and a cousin, Levi Bundy. The arrangements for Rebecca are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, 320-632-4393.
