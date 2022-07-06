Raymond "Ray" J. Poepping, 91-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation held at 9:00 A.M. until the start of the service. Burial will take place at a later date in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery. Caring for Ray and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Raymond Joseph Poepping was born on February 20, 1931, in Albany, MN, to the late Ben and Olivia (Watercott) Poepping. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Dombrovski on March 29, 1951, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Ray and Mary first lived in St. Cloud, then Albertville, and then moved to Pierz where they made their home and raised their family. He owned and operated Pierz Lumber and Supplies until he retired.
After retiring, Ray started his hobby of building urns and building handmade tables. He also enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family. Ray will be missed by all who knew him.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary Ann; children, Jeanette (Bob) Cyr, Carol (Dick) Maurer, Pat (John) Kurtz, Sue (Leon) Gall, John (Judy) Poepping, Paul Poepping, Daniel Poepping, and Donna (Mark) Bruzik; brothers, Gerald Poepping, Albert (Karen) Poepping, and Clarence (Jane) Poepping; 31 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Olivia; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Poepping and Norah Poepping; grandson, Michael Hartmann; great-grandson, Tyler Poepping; siblings, Josephine, Ann, Edna, Hilda, Norbert, and Ben.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.