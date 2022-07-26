Raymond "Ray" Loidolt, 98-year-old resident of St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN, formerly of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Lauren Virnig officiating. Visitation was on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. A rosary was said by the Pierz American Legion at 3:30 P.M. on Monday, prior to the visitation. Burial was in the St. Joseph's parish cemetery. Caring for Ray and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz.
Raymond L. Loidolt was born on June 30, 1924, in Little Falls, MN, Morrison County, MN, to the late John C. and Marie (Nespore) Loidolt. He grew up in the Pierz area, and attended school in District 127, graduating in 1938. On May 28, 1945, he entered the United States Marine Corps in Minneapolis, MN. He served during the war in China with a rank of Private First Class. Ray received an honorable discharge on September 23, 1946, in Great Lakes, IL. He was united in marriage to Bernadine A. Athman on September 11, 1951, at St. John's Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. He attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Ray worked for 30 years as a mechanic for Allis Chalmers, and drove school bus for the Pierz Healy High School for 14 years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, and recently a member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. Ray was a life member of the Pierz American Legion Post.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Bernadine; daughters and sons, Karen (Ron) Grittner of Pierz, MN, Gladys Konrad of Brainerd, MN, Janet Banick of Brainerd, MN, Marvin (Shannon) Loidolt of Deerwood, MN, and Joseph (Kathy) Loidolt of Monument, CO; sister-in-law, Betty Loidolt; 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin, Donald, Norman, Rolland, and Leander; sisters, Hildegard Kapsner, and Erma Paulson; grandson, Shawn Grittner; granddaughter, Alicia Loidolt; and son-in-law, Todd Banick.
