Raymond "Ray" Loidolt, 98-year-old resident of St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN, formerly of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Lauren Virnig officiating. Visitation was on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and again on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. A rosary was said by the Pierz American Legion at 3:30 P.M. on Monday, prior to the visitation. Burial was in the St. Joseph's parish cemetery. Caring for Ray and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.