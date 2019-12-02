Raymond “Ray” Kahl, 90-year-old resident of Buckman, MN died Friday, November 29th at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2nd from 3-8 PM and from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, December 3rd. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 PM followed by the Knights of Columbus Prayers at 7:00 PM on Monday evening. The burial will be held in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Buckman, MN. Ray Kahl was born on December 18, 1928, in St. Phillip, Wibaux County, Montana to Joseph and Catherine (Lardy) Kahl. He lived in St. Phillip until 1943 when his family moved to Buckman. He farmed in Buckman Township from 1943-2002. He was united in marriage to Julianna “Julie” Maus on June 10, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Together the couple had nine children. Ray’s faith was very important to him. He loved to travel, especially to see family. He enjoyed visitors and listening to their stories. He always had a pan of brownies to share. Ray was a member of Catholic United Financial, a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, a member of St. Michael’s Society, and was the President of the Pierz Senior Center. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector and sang in the church choir for over 50 years. Ray loved flowers, crocheting and playing cards with family and friends. He enjoyed driving around with his friend Joe and visiting. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Ronald (Kathy) Kahl, Michael (Marjorie) Kahl, Annette (John) Schnabel, Barbara (Dale) Wick, Stephen (Joyce) Kahl, Laureen (Ron) Witt, Mary Jo (Christopher) Vickers, Jerome (Michelle Pietz) Kahl, and Martin (Melissa) Kahl; brothers in law, Werner Maus and Leander Maus; sisters in law, Joyce Maus and Sister Margaret Maus, OSB; 25 grandchildren and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julianna; his parents, Joseph and Catherine Kahl; father and mother in law, Albert and Alma Maus; brother, Father Donald Kahl, and sisters in law, Mary Ann Maus, JoAnn Maus, and brother in law Gilbert Maus.
Raymond Ray Kahl
