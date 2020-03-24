Raymond “Ray” Brisk, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family grave side service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date and time. Please check back to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service for the date and time of the Memorial Mass. Raymond was born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Pulaski Township, Morrison County, MN, to the late Michael and Rosie (Matlock) Brisk. He attended School District 149 in Pulaski Township. Raymond was drafted into the US Army on June 26, 1952, and was discharged on April 7, 1954. Raymond served in the Korean war as a Corporal. He received the Korean Service Ribbon with two bronze service stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge. Upon returning home from the war, he worked the logging business with his father and brothers and also worked in road construction. He was united in marriage to Irene Furey at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN on June 17, 1967. Raymond was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 49, the VFW, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus. After his retirement, Raymond had various hobbies such as gardening, visiting casinos both near and far, and finding treasures at auctions. During family get-togethers, Ray could be counted on to play his guitar and sing songs for the grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 52 years, Irene (Furey) Brisk of Little Falls, MN; daughter, Denise (Ben) Przybilla of Rockford, MN; sons, Timothy (Tabitha) Brisk of Pierz, MN, Corey (May) Brisk of Oceanside, CA, Kevin (Melanie) Brisk of Buffalo, MN, Ryan (Nicole) Brisk of St. Cloud, MN; 12 grandchildren, Collin, Emily, Kai, Karsen, Andre, Macoy, Cole, Anabella, Dolen, Wyatt, Jack, Mason; brothers, Bernard Brisk of Pierz, MN, Virgil (Babe) Brisk of Little Falls, MN; sisters-in-law, Bertha Brisk of Little Falls, MN, Diane Brisk of Harding, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rosie Brisk; sisters, Lucille Brisk and Amelia Davis; and brothers, Archie Brisk, twin brother Rhinehart Brisk, Richard Brisk, and Edmund Brisk. Casket bearers are grandchildren of Raymond. Arrangements are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls, MN.
