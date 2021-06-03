Raymond Nicoski, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service on Friday. Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Little Falls American Legion will conduct the Military Honors. Raymond Victor Nicoski was born on July 19, 1931 in Gilman, WI to the late Victor and Mary (Michalak) Nicoski. He was born to 1st generation immigrant parents at a working farm in northern Wisconsin, where he spent his youth. He grew up in the Gilman area. He attended and graduated from Gilman Public School in 1949. Raymond attended Marquette University from 1956 until 1958. He served his Country in the United States Army from 1953 – 1955, after which he was in the reserves until his honorable discharge on October 31, 1961. Raymond was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Gill on June 28, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI. Ray’s career with JC Penney spanned 3 decades, during which he worked and raised a family in Kankakee, IL, Gary, IN, Kewaunee, IL, Grinnell, IA, Menominee Falls, WI, Watertown, WI and finally settled in Little Falls, MN. Ray also worked at the Buckman Building for quite a few years as the maintenance man. Raymond was active in his community serving with the Rotary Club, Board of Directors with St. Francis Credit Union, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #46 and volunteered at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for 18 years. He loved being around people and serving them. Ray and Patricia were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls for 30 plus years, serving as Eucharistic Ministers and helping with fundraisers. Ray enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, working in his woods, bird watching, making stained glass lamps and windows. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia of Little Falls; children, Dennis (Cheryl) Nicoski of Grand Rapids, MI, Lisa (Rick) Caddell of Talbott, TN, Kathy (Jody) Waldvogel of Little Falls; grandchildren, Alex Nicoski, Ben Nicoski, Nicole (Steven) Sawyer, Kristen (Mike) Strecker, Michael Waldvogel, Mitch Beatty, Morgan Winstead, Logan Caddell; siblings, Edmund Nickoski of Illinois, Lorraine (Ray) Murray of Illinois and Theresa Littell of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Emily and Leonard. Arrangements are with the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service Little Falls, MN, 1-320-632-4393.
