Ray Talberg, 87-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 25 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Greg Poser officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Visitation will continue Monday, November 25 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The military rites will be conducted by the Hillman American Legion Post #602. Ray was born on December 2, 1931 to Roy and Lois (Fleck) Talberg in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. Ray served his Country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He worked at Murphy Motor Freight in Roseville for 32 years and Pierz Implement for 20 years. Ray was united in marriage to Elizabeth Sluss on June 9, 1958 in Brennyville, MN. The couple resided in Mounds View, MN until 1989. They then moved to Hillman, MN. Ray enjoyed playing solitaire, bowling, watching “Cash Cab” on the game show network, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was an avid collector of many things. In their younger years, they enjoyed neighborhood get togethers. Ray was a member of the Deer Hunters Association and the Hillman American Legion #602. He was a member of the “Teamster Local 120”. Ray is survived by his children, Sharon Talberg of Mounds View, Thomas “Tucker” (Debbie) Talberg of Hillman, Lori (Tom) Fenna of Hillman and Mary (Darvin) Kapsner of Hillman; grandchildren, Nick (Jolene) Kapsner, Travis (Cassey) Talberg, Jessica (Mark) Schyma, Katie Fenna, Jeremy Kapsner, Jordan (Kirsten) Fenna and Megan Kapsner; great-grandchildren, Trig Kapsner, Gauge Talberg, Kruz Kapsner, Grayson Talberg, Myles Schyma, Grantley Talberg, Grace Schyma, Raleigh Fenna, Jax Kapsner and Baby Schyma; sister, Elsie Talberg; sisters-in-law, Mary Prehatney of Brooklyn Park, Dolores “Susie” Bialke of Foley, Dorothy Brynman of Princeton and Ann Sluss of Circle Pines and brother-in-law, Joe “Jr” Sluss of Pierz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth; siblings, Iris Disney, Robert “Robbie” Talberg, Donnie Talberg, (twin) Roy “Joey” Talberg, and Darrell Talberg. The arrangements for Ray are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Ray Talberg
To send flowers to the family of Ray Talberg, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:00PM-6:00PM
2:00PM-6:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.