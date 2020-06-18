Raphael Jaunich was born July 5, 1926 in Delano, Minnesota to the late Urban and Catherine (Allen) Jaunich. After graduating from high school, Raphael joined the United States Navy. He worked as a “Radio Man” serving his country from 1944 ~ 1946 being stationed in Japan and China. After the Military he traveled to Australia, where for a couple years he worked in the Import/Export shipping business. When he returned to the United States, Raphael worked for a short time as a Station Agent for the Railroad, until he found his true passion as an Insurance Adjustor. He enjoyed his 30+ years of retirement, most of them with his wife Jean. Raphael loved fishing and gardening, but he was best known for his wonderful homemade sausages. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed sharing stories from his past with friends and family. Raphael passed away at his home, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, under the care of hospice. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his wife Jean; sister, Rosanne Eppel of Mound and niece, Joanne Junker of Mound. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Monica Welker and brother, Vincent “Himmie” Jaunich. A Private family services will be held at a later date. The arrangements for Raphael are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. 320-632-4393
