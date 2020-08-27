Randy Wayne Fischer passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Randy was 65 years old. Randy was born in Duluth, MN on November 2, 1954 to Lloyd and Delores (Wendland) Fischer. He graduated from Little Falls High School and attended Northwest Technical College in Bemidji for Automobile Technician. He was employed for many years at Little Falls Dodge where he was known as “Tranny Randy.” He was also employed at Land O’ Lakes, Northwest Foods, Trans Tech Bus Co., and Strack Bus Co. where he found joy and laughter being with the children. Randy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors as well as gardening, sausage making, canning and repurposing old things. Randy married Mary Bramscher on November 5, 2017 on their hunting land surrounded by their family. These two souls shared everyday together until their parting, on Friday, August 21, 2020, when Randy was welcomed into heaven at the age of 65. Randy is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mary Fischer; daughters, Chere “Cher” Bosarge, Jolie (Jim) Wolf; granddaughter, Teigan Bosarge; siblings, Dianne (Roger) Piekarski, Marilyn Anderson, Barb (Marv) Dietrich, Danny (Joanne) Fischer, Kathy (Gary) Nazworth, Karen (Dave) Munsterteiger and Brian Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Richard; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Wayne Anderson. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Randall, Minnesota at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior at the church. Burial will immediately follow the memorial service at the Randall City Cemetery. Arrangements for Randy are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, 320-632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.