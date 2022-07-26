Ralph Quade, 90-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 2 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Church in Pierz.

