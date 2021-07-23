Ralph J. Lentner, age 90, of Pierz, previously of Hillman, passed away on July 21, 2021 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN. Rev. Jerry Schik will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Military honors will be held in the cemetery by the Hillman American Legion. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Ralph J. Lentner was born August 17, 1930 in Graham Township to John and Theresia (Thueringer) Lentner. He served our country by enlisting in the Navy and the Army. He worked for Northern Ordinance – Mpls, and owned and operated Lentner Gravel until retirement and maintained the roads for Morrill Township. Cherishing his memory are Sharon Funt, Karen (Dan) Miller, LaVonne (Glenn) Seelen, Jerry (Jill) Lentner, Deb Lentner, Johnell Lentner, Ann (Dave) Schaibley; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren soon to be four; sister-in-law Sally Lentner. Preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings; son-in-laws Dean Funt and Tom Austin.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.