Ralph D. Janski

A Celebration of Life will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ralph Delmer Janski who died peacefully on October 17, 2022 at the age of 78 at the St. Cloud VA 51-1. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Ralph was born June 23, 1944 in Rice, MN to Alphonse & Evelyn (Borash) Janski. He was the third of their eight children. Ralph attended Rice & Royalton Elementary and High School. Though school was never his strong suit, he worked hard, got his GED and was proud of it. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, reaching the rank of E-4 from 1962 through 1965. Ralph was stationed in Missouri, Kentucky and Hawaii. While on leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Welters on September 7, 1964 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. They then returned to live in Hawaii until he finished out his service. Ralph attended Dunwoody for two years and then started his working career at Thiele Engineer, Cherry Berrill, and Granite City Construction. He then started plumbing and owned and operated Sartell Plumbing and Home Center. He then changed his career and went to work at the Sartell Golf Course as a groundskeeper, and went on and became part owner of both Oak Hill and Eagles Landing golf courses until retirement.

