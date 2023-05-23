Ralph C. Ritchie, 71 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home in Little Falls, MN. A memorial golf tournament will be held on June 1, 2023, at the Little Falls Country Club, starting at 1:30 P.M., in Little Falls, MN. For more information about the tournament call the Country Club at 320-616-5520. A time of fellowship will be after the tournament, from 4:00-8:00 P.M., at the Little Falls Country Club on June 1. Caring for Ralph and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Ralph was born on July 15, 1951 in St. Paul, MN to the late Dale and Thecla (Cich) Ritchie. He grew up in Little Falls, MN where he attended school, graduating from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1969. After graduation, he attended the University of Minnesota Duluth. Ralph was employed by the United States Postal Service for many years, retiring in 2008. He was also a very well-known butterfly farmer, raising and selling monarch butterflies for special events and occasions. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and was a prolific reader. Ralph will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends he has remained close with for many years, especially Gary Josephson, Anne Clune, Jerry Wayne, Steve Braun and numerous others.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.