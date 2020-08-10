Priscilla Paquin Wolford Rohr

Priscilla Wolford Rohr (nee Paquin), a long-time resident of Westminster at Lake Ridge and Alexandria, VA passed peacefully on Aug. 3, 2020. Priscilla, 84, was born in Little Falls, MN, to the late Cora Bisson Paquin and Joseph Paquin. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Little Falls HS in 1954. She worked for 30 years with the Alexandria School System, retiring in 1998. Her passion was volunteering and that continued throughout her life. She is survived by daughter Lory (Michael) Sasek, Brad (Tracy) Wolford, Bret (Sharon) Wolford; brother Philip Paquin; stepchildren David (Trudi) Rohr, Deb Rohr, Mark (Patty) Rohr, Donald (Ruth) Rohr; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Priscilla was preceded in death by her first husband Myron Wolford; grandson Nicholas Wolford; second husband Robert Rohr; brothers Ray, Sherman, Neal, and Darrel Paquin; and sisters Iris Bellefeuille and Delphine Dugas. Priscilla will be remembered as a caring and compassionate person who believed in kindness above all else. Interment will be private. Guestbook https://www.millerfuneralhome.net/ In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Westminster at Lake Ridge Resident Supporting Fund https://www.wlrva.org/donate.html.
