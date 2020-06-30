Phyllis Yasgar, 101-year-old resident of Sobieski passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 2 p.m., at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 12- 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Phyllis Mary Ringwelski was born on August 19, 1918 to the late August and Clara (Kedrowski) Ringwelski. She attended school through the 8th grade in Little Falls. She began farming at the age of 10 on the family farm near Sobieski. She was united in marriage to Bob Yasgar on November 18, 1940 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. Phyllis and Bob were blessed with four daughters, Jeanette, Joyce, Elaine and Sandy. The couple farmed all their married life in Sobieski on the family farm. Phyllis loved the work horses and watching them do field work. She would always make a large meal for the Threshing Crews, no one ever went home hungry. Phyllis continued living on the farm after Bob’s death on October 9, 2010. Phyllis loved flowers, gardening, playing cards, reading, watching westerns and game shows. She enjoyed a good slice of pizza and a slice of pie with her meal. She will be remembered for her Sunday meals of farm raised chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy. The grandchildren remember the Sun Drop pop, M&M’s, jellybeans and Juicy Fruit gum. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joyce Holtz of Sobieski, Elaine (Dennis) Super of Flensburg and Sandy (Kenny) Schwientek of Sobieski; 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; daughter, Jeanette Petrich; brothers, Al and Joe; sisters Bernice and Theresa. The Casket Bearers will be: John Holtz, Greg Holtz, Brent Petrich, Joshua Sanders, Ronnie Yasgar and Jim Polasek.
