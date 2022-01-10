Phyllis Lynn Fabro, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Memorial service held on Saturday, January 15 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. Visitation held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Phyllis Lynn Nelson was born November 6, 1953 in Redfield, SD to the late Bill and Kathern (Grostad) Nelson. The family moved to Pillager, MN, where Lynn graduated from Pillager High School with the class of 1972. She furthered her education and graduated from St. Cloud State University with BA degree in 1992. Lynn was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi, while attending St. Cloud State. She was united marriage to Terrence Fabro on July 2, 1994 at First United Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Lynn was active with the First United Church Child Care Center in Little Falls. She worked as a city administrator for the following communities: Pierz, MN, Upsala, MN, Browerville, MN and Onamia, MN. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, especially to Europe in 2002 and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Terrence "Terry" Fabro of Little Falls; children, Ryan (Rosemary) Even of Cushing, Raishel (DuWayne) Schmitz of Sauk Rapids; sister, Kathie (Richard) Headley of Cushing, sister-in-law, Judy Nelson of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Brianna Trampe, Terry Schmitz, Ryan Even, Jr., Murron Even, Teagin Schmitz and Savanna Hanson and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Kathern Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Joy Fabro and a brother, James Nelson.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Phyllis. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.