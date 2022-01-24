Phyllis Larson

Phyllis A. Larson (Symanietz), formerly of Edina, MN, age 88, died unexpectedly in her apartment in Alexandria, MN on January 14, 2022.
Phyllis was born at home in Randall, MN on March 24, 1933, to Phillip and Agnes (Pierskalla) Symanietz.
She is survived by sister Joanne (David) Dickey of Whittier, CA, brother Ernest (Doris) Symanietz of Alexandria, MN and sister Carmen Rolfson of Alexandria, MN, also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Mary Ann Brooks, Monica Jean Brennan, and Carol Larson and also brothers Philip Jr, David, Florian, and Roy Symanietz.
Phyllis was a graduate with honors in the class of 1951 in Little Falls, MN. She married Donald Larson. Later, she became one of Jehovah's Witnesses, dedicating her life to serving Jehovah God. She served many years as a full-time evangelizer sharing the good news of God's Kingdom hope of everlasting life on this earth in paradise. She did her Bible teaching work in Minnesota and California.
Phyllis also enjoyed traveling to many places such as China, Poland, Hungary, the Galapagos Islands, Peru, England, Norway, the Philippines, and Mexico as well as taking many ElderHostel trips. Phyllis was a very generous hearted person, she enjoyed giving gifts to help many people involved in the ministry work. She found happiness in giving gifts to people she loved and admired. Phyllis' family would like to thank everyone that befriended her and encouraged her throughout her life.
We thank the staff and management of Arabella Manor in Alexandria and the many acquaintances there that she enjoyed being with.
An online memorial will be hosted on February 5, 2022. If you would like information on how to attend, please email plarsonmemorial@outlook.com to request more information.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.