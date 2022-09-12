PFC Darin "Bud" Lane Jacobs

Darin Lane Jacobs died July 14, 2022 at the Harding Place adult care facility in Harding, MN, where he has resided since early 2000.
Darin was born October 25, 1960 in Smith Center, KS. The family moved from Mankato, KS to Tama/Toledo, IA the summer of 1971, where he graduated from High School in 1978 before entering the Marine Corp in December, 1978. He received an honorable discharge June, 1980 following an injury that left him disabled for the remainder of his life. He lived several years in the Olson Adult Care Facility in Hancock, MN, until their retirement when he transferred to Harding Place.
He is preceded in death by parents, Norman (Jay) and Catherine (Katy) Jacobs; sister, Joni Jacobs and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Darin is survived by sister, Dee (Jacobs) TeKrony who resides in Omaha, NE with her husband, Robert and two adult children, Sean and Katie.
Darin loved the Lord and spent many hours at the Catholic Church in Harding, MN, where the church was directly across the street from the facility. He was a sweet soul, had a unique sense of humor, considerate of others, loved by many and will not be easily forgotten. He enjoyed ice cream, Cheetos, reading (especially the Bible) and everything Star Wars. Mostly, he loved Jesus.
His remains will be laid to rest on Friday, September 23 in Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha NE at 10:00 AM following a military service.
