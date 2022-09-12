PFC Darin "Bud" Lane Jacobs

Darin Lane Jacobs died July 14, 2022 at the Harding Place adult care facility in Harding, MN, where he has resided since early 2000.

Darin was born October 25, 1960 in Smith Center, KS. The family moved from Mankato, KS to Tama/Toledo, IA the summer of 1971, where he graduated from High School in 1978 before entering the Marine Corp in December, 1978. He received an honorable discharge June, 1980 following an injury that left him disabled for the remainder of his life. He lived several years in the Olson Adult Care Facility in Hancock, MN, until their retirement when he transferred to Harding Place.

