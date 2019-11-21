Peter “Pete” Stiller, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating and Father Joseph Herzing con-celebrating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Military honors will be provided by the Little Falls VFW Post #1112, Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Memorial Rifle Squad at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Peter A. Stiller was born on August 8, 1938 in Little Falls, MN to the late Peter J. and Doris (LeDuc) Stiller. Pete was a family man, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather to 14 loving grandchildren. He was proud to have served his country for 25 years, six in the Navy and 19 in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Pete was united in marriage to Rosemary Pietrowski on February 23, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, life member of the VFW Post 1112, American Legion Post 46 and the Memorial Rifle Squad at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Pete loved camping, trapping, hunting and fishing with family and friends, watching the Minnesota Vikings, Wild, Lynx and Timberwolves on tv. Pete also enjoyed trips to Grand Casino, making breakfast for his grandkids and spending time with his loving wife and puppy CoCo. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Rosie for 50 plus years; children Kevin J. (Janice) Stiller of Rice, MN and Brian Stiller of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Rachelle Stiller, Kevin Stiller, Jr., Daniela (Charlie) Wilczek, Kody Stiller, Carlie Lindquist, Brianna Stiller, Mazie Stiller, Kinzy Stiller, Madaline Stiller and Brantley Stiller; great-grandson, Silas Wilczek; step-grandchildren, Steven (Robin) Weiss, Joshua (Samantha) Girtz, Tiffany (Levi) Erickson; seven step great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Leuwer; many nieces and nephews and family and friends. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Peter J. and Doris Stiller; brothers, Clarence, Richard and Donald Stiller; sisters, Jeni Peterson, Bernadine Lashinski and Dee Dee Swanson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to Mary of Lourdes Catholic School in Little Falls, MN.
