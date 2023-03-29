Peter "Pete" Jesse Brutscher

Peter Brutscher, 96-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in LIttle Falls, MN.
He was born and lived his entire life in Belle Prairie Township, the eleventh child of German immigrants. Peter was a dairy farmer and life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. He and his wife June worked as a team farming together and raising five children. He was known for his mechanical abilities and care for his equipment. He took great pride in his red equipment. He was known as one of the hardest working men in the neighborhood. Peter lived life to the fullest right to the end. Conversation on his last day included questions about how things were going on the farm and how everyone was doing. He had a great curiosity for life and read extensively. He set an example of how to live life for his family and those who knew him. Peter was competitive and not satisfied unless "things were done right." As a young farmer he boxed Golden Gloves. He would run and work out at night after chores were done. He had many stories of growing up along the old highway 371 and the main rail line and the hobos that rode the rail.
Peter was born to Jacob and Johanna (Thomsen) Brutscher on August 2, 1926, in a farm house where Belle Prairie Junction store is now located.
He is survived by five children, Dave (Sara Jane) Brutscher of Little Falls, Carrie Brutscher of Kansas City, MO, Tom Brutscher of Little Falls, Kris (Randy) Langsten of El Dorado Springs, MO, and Marge Brutscher of Mazomanie, WI; eight grandchildren, Paul, Jesse, Nick, and Laura Brutscher, Ben, Anna (Anderson), and Amelia (Relford), and Jo (Collins); and six great-grandchildren.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife June Nieman Brutscher, his parents, 10 siblings, and grandson Gatlin Collins.
Peter left a legacy to his family and all who knew him.
The visitation and funeral will be held at a later date.
