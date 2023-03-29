Peter "Pete" Jesse Brutscher

Peter Brutscher, 96-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in LIttle Falls, MN.

He was born and lived his entire life in Belle Prairie Township, the eleventh child of German immigrants. Peter was a dairy farmer and life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. He and his wife June worked as a team farming together and raising five children. He was known for his mechanical abilities and care for his equipment. He took great pride in his red equipment. He was known as one of the hardest working men in the neighborhood. Peter lived life to the fullest right to the end. Conversation on his last day included questions about how things were going on the farm and how everyone was doing. He had a great curiosity for life and read extensively. He set an example of how to live life for his family and those who knew him. Peter was competitive and not satisfied unless "things were done right." As a young farmer he boxed Golden Gloves. He would run and work out at night after chores were done. He had many stories of growing up along the old highway 371 and the main rail line and the hobos that rode the rail.

