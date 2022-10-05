Peter Raymond Fussy, age 55, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and also from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sobieski. Burial in the parish cemetery.
Peter was born on April 10, 1967 in Little Falls, MN, to Raymond and Irene (Moritz) Fussy. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Peter was a lifelong farmer. His life revolved around the farm: camping, smoking meats with the family and friends and farming with his nephew Adam and his wife Hanna and their children, Adeline, Henry and Hudson. He will be remembered for the Christmas light displays he set up for others to drive through and enjoy. Peter served on the Sobieski Creamery board for 21 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Kenny (Carol) Merten, Karen (Brian) Fixsen, MaryAnn (Lester) Tuzinski, Paul (Sandy) Fussy, Catherine (Mark) Hebig, Amy (Russ) Kath and Jennifer (Eric) Smude; nieces and nephews: Jacob Merten, Dylan Merten, Amanda Keppers, Josie Batson, Wendy Jurgensen, Caitlyn Fussy, Alex Fussy, Adam Hebig, Renee Capko, Alice Hebig, Emily Kath, Andrew Kath, Matthew Smude, Maira Smude, Miranda Smude and Marissa Smude and 15 great nieces and nephews and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Tuzinski.
Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Peter is Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls. 320-632-4393
