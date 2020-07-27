Peter Benedict Czech, age 89, passed away on July 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Peter was born on June 5, 1931 in Bowlus, MN to Robert and Rose (Turtwin) Czech. In 1949, he left the family farm to work at the grain elevators in Minneapolis. Looking for more excitement, he found his way to the ports of the Great Lakes, working between the Port of Chicago and the Port of Cleveland. On July 30, 1952, he was inducted into the Army and served in Korea with L Company, 223rd Infantry Regiment until April 1954. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars and the United Nations Service Medal. In 1957, he returned to the port of Chicago to work unloading petroleum into reservoir tanks. He continued this work until his retirement in 1982. He then returned to Minnesota and enjoyed his travels to the hot springs in Arkansas, visits to the casinos and having a good meal and a beer while visiting with friends and family. Peter is survived by his sister Delores Sousa and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters Gertie Bursey, Clara Zupko, Alma Sobiech, Marie Pollock, Marcella Pintok, Bernice Surma, and his brothers Elmer, Ambrose and Albert Czech. A private military honor service will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.
