Peter A. Britz, 67 year old resident of Spring Lake Park, MN passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in Spring Lake Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Church of St. Timothy in Blaine, MN (707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434) with Father Joe Whalen officiating. Burial will take place in the Morningside Cemetery in Coon Rapids, MN. A visitation held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday at The Church of St. Timothy in Blaine, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.