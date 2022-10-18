Peter A. Britz, 67 year old resident of Spring Lake Park, MN passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in Spring Lake Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Church of St. Timothy in Blaine, MN (707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434) with Father Joe Whalen officiating. Burial will take place in the Morningside Cemetery in Coon Rapids, MN. A visitation held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday at The Church of St. Timothy in Blaine, MN.
Caring for Peter and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Peter was born on April 24, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to Floyd and the late Irene (Brown) Britz. He grew up in the Spring Lake Park area where he graduated from Spring Lake Park High School with the Class of 1974. After graduation, he went to work for Totinos Pizza Co and later went to work for Old Dutch Foods until he retired in June of 2021. Peter was an avid bowler and a country and polka music enthusiast. His love for music was evident to all who knew him, as he enjoyed singing, listening and dancing to his favorite songs. Peter also enjoyed deer hunting, playing cards and gardening. His large family was always the center of Peter's life. He never passed up an opportunity to get together with them and spend time with his many brothers, sisters, and nieces & nephews. Peter was a faithful parishioner his entire life at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Blaine, MN. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Peter is survived by father, Floyd Britz of Morrill, MN; siblings, Duane Britz of Hillman, MN, Robert (Candy) Britz of Coon Rapids, MN, Julie (Mark) Nelson of Wright City, MO, Kitty Emanuel of Shoreview, MN, Kevin Britz of Blaine, MN and Randy (Kim) Britz of Spring Lake Park, MN and many nieces, nephews.
He was preceded in death by mother, Irene Britz; brother, Gerald Britz; brother-in-law, Tim Emanuel and many aunts and uncles.
