Peggy Ann Monahan, 61-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Little Falls, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday all at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Caring for Peggy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

