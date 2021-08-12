Pauline M. LeMay, 99-years-young, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Diamond Willow Assisted Living Center in Little Falls, MN. Pauline has been a resident of Little Falls since she was a young girl. Visitation for Pauline was from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic church, 305 4th St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mark Botzet officiating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. Caring for Pauline and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Pauline’s family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls and CHI Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Diamond Willow Assisted Living and/CHI Hospice, Little Falls MN. Pauline was born on October 7, 1921, in Bemidji, MN to Laura Morain and Norman Volland. Due to her mother’s early death, she was raised by her grandparents, George and Emma Morain. Pauline attended 1st through 6th grades in Morrill, MN. She moved to St. Paul to finish schooling and one year of business school while living with her aunt and family. Some of Pauline’s various jobs: worked as a waitress at the St. Paul airport, manufactured aircraft parts during WWII in Newton, IA, and worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls. She moved to Little Falls in 1946 to care for her ailing grandparents. Pauline and her girlfriend went grocery shopping to the ANP, in her own words, “and there HE was, the nicest looking blue-eyed guy that I had ever seen with black curly hair.” Pauline and Willie LeMay married on June 19, 1948, in St. Mary’s Catholic church. “Shorty” (loving referred to from great-grandchildren) treasured her time with her family and friends. Pauline enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together, sewing and mending, but mostly putting a pot of coffee on with Little Debbie’s for whoever would visit. She treasured praying the rosary every evening. Left to cherish Pauline’s memory are her son and daughters, Terry (Luann) LeMay of Sauk Rapids, MN, Karen (Kevin) Jendro of Monticello, MN, Jeanne (Gary deceased) Witt of Little Falls, MN, MaryBeth (Patrick) Lashinski of Albuquerque, NM, Louise (Ted) Soto of Eagan, MN; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Pauline also has many nieces, a nephew, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie LeMay; mother and father; grandparents; uncles (Jerome, Peter, and Henry Norton; George, Lewie, Joseph, Art, and Leslie Morain); aunt (Clara); and her baby grandchild, Kelly Jendro.
